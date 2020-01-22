Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Louviere Daspit. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Beverly Louviere Daspit, 90, who passed away on January 21, 2020 at her residence. Father Howard Blessing will be the celebrant of the Mass and funeral services, along with Father Charles Mallet as concelebrant. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Beverly, a resident of Lafayette, La., born in St. Martinville, La, was the daughter of the late Avery G. Landry and the former Lillian Duchamp. She graduated from Mt. Carmel with the Class of '47. She attended SLI, now ULL, and was a member of Tri Sigma Sorority and the Red Jackets. She was first married to Larry T. Louviere, father of her five children, followed by a marriage to Ronald A. Daspit. Beverly was active in Holy Cross Ladies Altar Sodality, Fortnightly Club of Abbeville, was a charter member of the Krewe of Attakapas, a sustaining member of Jr. League of Lafayette and a member of the Carmelite Angels. In addition to these organizations, Beverly enjoyed many social activities. She participated in two bouree' groups, the Mt. Carmel Class of '47 monthly lunch, 1st Tuesday lunch bunch, served as hostess for Fr. Mallet's ""Old Friends"" gathering twice a year, and not to leave out the ""infamous"" Saturday lunch group started by her and Elaine Mann. Beverly's was most proud of her grandma name ""Bambi"" as she was so very ""dear"" to all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter, Annette Louviere Bradley; son, Larry Thomas ""Tommy"" Louviere, Jr. and wife Donna; daughter, Melanie Louviere Lynch and husband Steve; daughter, Avery Louviere LeBlanc and husband Jeff; and daughter, Suzanne Louviere; grandchildren, Lauren Bradley, Gregory Bradley and wife Kristin, David Bradley, Kayla Louviere, Megan Lynch, Reese LeBlanc, Regan LeBlanc, Corey Haas, Ethan Haas, and Jake Haas; great-grandchildren, James Bradley and Chayton Brown; and brother, Edward G. Landry and sister-in-law, Elaine L. Mann. She was preceded in death by her parents, Avery and Lillian Landry; and sister, Jessie Carroll. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home on Bertrand Dr., on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM on Friday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Gregory Bradley, David Bradley, Reese LeBlanc, Corey Haas, Ethan Haas, and Jake Haas. Honorary Pallbearer will be James Bradley. The family would like to thank her caregivers with Agnes' Loving Care; Gena Broussard and Shantel Charles. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Acadiana. 