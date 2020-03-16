Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly R. McCloskey. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-984-2811 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 11:00 AM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Beverly R. McCloskey, 84, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette with her family at her side. Entombment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum. Reverend Howard Blessing will conduct the funeral services. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed on Thursday evening, led by Allen "Audie" J. Songe, Jr. at 7:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Survivors include her beloved husband of 64 years, Gerald Joseph McCloskey, Sr.; her daughters, Mary Ann Songe and her husband, Allen "Audie" J. Songe, Jr., and Kathleen Musson and her husband, David D. Musson, Sr.; her son, Gerald J. McCloskey, Jr. and his wife, Jeannine Sibille McCloskey; her grandchildren, Jennifer S. McCollough (Dr. Chris J. McCollough), Melissa M. Castille (Brennan J. Castille), Shannon S. Denton (Michael R. Denton), Gerald J. McCloskey, III, David D. Musson, Jr. (Jessica D. Musson), Thomas S. McCloskey, Suzanne E. McCloskey, William C. McCloskey, and Matthew P. McCloskey; her great-grandchildren, Benedict M. Denton, Amelia E. Denton, Madison E. Castille, Peter F. Denton, Arlene Beverly McCollough, Luke J. Castille, Gemma M. Denton, and David D. Musson, III. She was preceded in death by her parents, Imelda and Captain John P. Richards, Sr.; her biological parents, Clarisse and Joseph S. Rauch, Sr.; her sisters, Catherine "Sister" Bourgeois and Hildreth "Hilda" Ott; her brothers, Captain John P. Richards, Jr., Louis I. Richards, Sr., Joseph S. Rauch, Jr., Phillip R. Rauch, Sr.; and her beloved aunt, Mary Ann "Mamie" R. Hans. Beverly was a faithful wife to her husband, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Ms. Bev was a corporate leader in the banking industry, starting in the 70's, which was rare for the time. She always had room in her life and at her table for any one seeking an extra cup of tea, guidance or comfort. Ms. Bev will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Pallbearers will be Gerald McCloskey, Jr., Allen "Audie" J. Songe, Jr., David D. Musson, Sr., Gerald J. McCloskey, III, David D. Musson, Jr., Thomas S. McCloskey, William C. McCloskey, and Matthew P. McCloskey. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael J. Rauch, Dr. Chris J. McCollough, Brennan J. Castille, Michael R. Denton, Timothy J. Breaux, and Michael W. Breaux. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the McCloskey family to Alberta Broussard and her daughter, Alysia Billeaudeau for her many years of loving friendship and support. The family would also like to thank the nurses and staff of Lourdes Home Health Care and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 11:00 AM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Beverly R. McCloskey, 84, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette with her family at her side. Entombment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum. Reverend Howard Blessing will conduct the funeral services. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed on Thursday evening, led by Allen "Audie" J. Songe, Jr. at 7:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Survivors include her beloved husband of 64 years, Gerald Joseph McCloskey, Sr.; her daughters, Mary Ann Songe and her husband, Allen "Audie" J. Songe, Jr., and Kathleen Musson and her husband, David D. Musson, Sr.; her son, Gerald J. McCloskey, Jr. and his wife, Jeannine Sibille McCloskey; her grandchildren, Jennifer S. McCollough (Dr. Chris J. McCollough), Melissa M. Castille (Brennan J. Castille), Shannon S. Denton (Michael R. Denton), Gerald J. McCloskey, III, David D. Musson, Jr. (Jessica D. Musson), Thomas S. McCloskey, Suzanne E. McCloskey, William C. McCloskey, and Matthew P. McCloskey; her great-grandchildren, Benedict M. Denton, Amelia E. Denton, Madison E. Castille, Peter F. Denton, Arlene Beverly McCollough, Luke J. Castille, Gemma M. Denton, and David D. Musson, III. She was preceded in death by her parents, Imelda and Captain John P. Richards, Sr.; her biological parents, Clarisse and Joseph S. Rauch, Sr.; her sisters, Catherine "Sister" Bourgeois and Hildreth "Hilda" Ott; her brothers, Captain John P. Richards, Jr., Louis I. Richards, Sr., Joseph S. Rauch, Jr., Phillip R. Rauch, Sr.; and her beloved aunt, Mary Ann "Mamie" R. Hans. Beverly was a faithful wife to her husband, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Ms. Bev was a corporate leader in the banking industry, starting in the 70's, which was rare for the time. She always had room in her life and at her table for any one seeking an extra cup of tea, guidance or comfort. Ms. Bev will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Pallbearers will be Gerald McCloskey, Jr., Allen "Audie" J. Songe, Jr., David D. Musson, Sr., Gerald J. McCloskey, III, David D. Musson, Jr., Thomas S. McCloskey, William C. McCloskey, and Matthew P. McCloskey. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael J. Rauch, Dr. Chris J. McCollough, Brennan J. Castille, Michael R. Denton, Timothy J. Breaux, and Michael W. Breaux. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the McCloskey family to Alberta Broussard and her daughter, Alysia Billeaudeau for her many years of loving friendship and support. The family would also like to thank the nurses and staff of Lourdes Home Health Care and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811 Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close