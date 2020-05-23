Thoughts and prayers to the Prentice family during this difficult time. Mrs Prentice was my favorite teacher! She got me to wear a dress for five days in a row in Fifth Grade( I only owned two dresses)and then rewarded me with a gift. That same year she gave me a hand me down catchers mitt so I could play baseball. Touched my heart in more ways then she could imagine! She was a one of a kind person! Rest In Peace Mrs. Prentice! You will be thought of often!

Kathy Campo Smith