Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-984-2811

Billy Raymond Lindsey of Lafayette, LA, affectionately known as "Pappy" to his family and Bill to his friends, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a hard-fought battle with cancer on Monday, May 6, 2019 at his home. He was 81 years old. Born Friday, May 14, 1937 in Bienville Parish, LA, he was the son of the late Curtis Henry Lindsey and Artie Marie Caskey Lindsey. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Marc Lindsey and wife, Kay, brother-in-law Robert Lee "Sonny" Kidd and great granddaughter, Korlyn Chaisson. Mr. Lindsey graduated from Saline High School and attended Centenary College. He was a member of the Hope Masonic Lodge of Lafayette as well as a member of Northside Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. He proudly served our country as an Army Reservist from 1954-1962. He was the proprietor of Delta Wire Rope, Inc. where he was admired and well-respected by employees, customers and competitors alike. After selling his business in 2006, he retired from the industry and enjoyed retirement to its fullest. He was a skilled basketball player in his youth and was an avid fan of the sport throughout his life. He especially loved spending time with his family and had a passion for travel and for learning. He was known for his natural wit and infectious laugh. He had a remarkable zest for life that influenced everyone in his circle and a huge smile that could ease anyone's troubles. He was a devoted father, beloved grandfather and great-grandfather. Bill will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege and honor of knowing and loving him including his three children, Crystal Franzese and husband, Joe, of Sugar Land, TX, Michael Lindsey and wife, Corla, of Lafayette, and Ginger Burney and husband, Michael, of Lafayette; 8 grandchildren, Jillian Theriot and husband, Kyle, of Lafayette, Mandy Lindsey of Milton, Derek Franzese of Austin, TX, Courtney Franzese of Los Angeles, CA, Lindsey Terrebonne and husband, Kevin, of Lafayette, Adam Franzese of Houston, TX, Erin Hunter and husband, Adam, of Lake Charles and Brandon Burney and wife, Kitty, of Navarre Beach, FL; 15 great-grandchildren as well as his sister, Emma Roy Kidd of Gibsland, LA, brothers Travis Lindsey and wife, Glen, of Shreveport, Donald Lindsey and wife, Betty, of Ruston, and Roger Lindsey and wife, Janice, of Pensacola, FL. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Serving the family as pallbearers will be Derek Franzese, Adam Franzese, Brandon Burney, Michael Lindsey, Michael Burney and Joe Franzese. Honorary pallbearers are Kyle Theriot, Kevin Terrebonne and Adam Hunter. Friends may visit with the family at Martin & Castille Funeral Home, (SOUTHSIDE) 600 E. Farrel Road in Lafayette on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held in his hometown at Friendship Baptist Church, 16507 Highway 4, Bienville, LA on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Robert Leach, Rev. Kelly Leach and Rev. Luther Burney officiating. He will be laid to rest with his mother and father at Friendship Memorial Cemetery in Bienville Parish, LA. Serving the family as pallbearers will be Derek Franzese, Adam Franzese, Brandon Burney, Michael Lindsey, Michael Burney and Joe Franzese. Honorary pallbearers are Kyle Theriot, Kevin Terrebonne and Adam Hunter. Friends may visit with the family at Martin & Castille Funeral Home, (SOUTHSIDE) 600 E. Farrel Road in Lafayette on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held in his hometown at Friendship Baptist Church, 16507 Highway 4, Bienville, LA on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Robert Leach, Rev. Kelly Leach and Rev. Luther Burney officiating. He will be laid to rest with his mother and father at Friendship Memorial Cemetery in Bienville Parish, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Billy Raymond Lindsey's name to Hospice of Acadiana at www.hospiceofacadiana.com or they can be mailed to 2600 Johnston Street, Lafayette, LA, 70503. 