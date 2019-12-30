Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blaine Anthony Meche. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial Services for Blaine Anthony Meche, 63, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church with Father Randy Courville officiating. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Mausoleum in Patoutville. Gathering of family and friends will be at David Funeral Home at 1101 Trotter St. in New Iberia on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A native of Iberia Parish and lifelong resident of Lydia, Mr. Meche passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 8:04 a.m. at Maison Teche Nursing Home. Blaine retired as the Director of the Iberia Parish Recreation Department after working in various departments. He served as an Iberia Parish School Board Member for 20 years for District 10 in the Lydia area. During his tenure on the Board he served as President, on the Executive Committee and Parliamentarian of the Board. Blaine worked as a Dispatcher for the Iberia Parish Sheriff Office during the administration of Sheriff G. "Jerry" Wattigny, worked at Voorhies Supply and as the Purchasing Agent at Morton Salt. At one time he was the Driver for Mr. Knowles Tucker, then District Attorney for Iberia Parish. He served as a Volunteer Firefighter with the Lydia Volunteer Fire Department and also served as President. He was a past member and President of the Lydia JayCees. While in various groups and organizations, Blaine enjoyed cooking Cajun favorites for events sponsored by the organizations. Blaine has always had a special place in his heart for children and animals. His career involved providing and supporting children in recreation and education. At a young age, he was active with the Little League Baseball as player and coach, and Iberia Youth Baseball as coach and officer on the Board in Lydia. He participated in local Adult Softball Leagues. He enjoyed spending quality times with his sons to include watching and coaching a variety of activities to include, but not limited to baseball, football, and soccer. He also enjoyed going to the movies with his boys. He enjoyed fishing, trawling and ceramics with close friends. A lover of many sports he was an avid LSU and Saints Fan. Blaine also enjoyed the many years of family gatherings at their camp in Maurice and family home in Lydia. The camp building itself was actually built by Blaine, family and friends. Blaine's love of family extended to more than just people, most all his family pets were through rescues. His last kitten he saved was through a whole in a floorboard. Blaine and his wife would annually visit her family in Virginia and while there, he enjoyed relaxing and visiting the many mountain wineries and vineyards. After his retirement, he and his cousins would periodically gather for their own Louisiana wine tasting therapy. Thank you to the staff at Maison Teche, Grace Hospice, Hospice of Acadiana and the many other family, friends and organizations who helped Blaine and his family on his journey. He is survived by his wife, Karen Kirby Meche of Lydia; his sons, Kyle Meche of New Iberia and Dylan Meche of Lydia; his mother, Joycie Lancon Meche of Lydia; his brother, Carl Meche (wife Dawn) of Lydia; his sisters, Christine Meche (companion Kathleen Latiolais) of Lafayette and Melanie Meche Robin (husband Kent) of Lydia and his grandson, Briekyn Meche of New Iberia. He was preceded in death by his father, Leward Paul Meche, his paternal grandparents Emar Meche and Emily Bearb Meche, and his maternal grandparents George Lancon and Corrine Broussard Lancon. You can sign the guest register book and / or send condolences at Memorial Services for Blaine Anthony Meche, 63, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church with Father Randy Courville officiating. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Mausoleum in Patoutville. Gathering of family and friends will be at David Funeral Home at 1101 Trotter St. in New Iberia on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A native of Iberia Parish and lifelong resident of Lydia, Mr. Meche passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 8:04 a.m. at Maison Teche Nursing Home. Blaine retired as the Director of the Iberia Parish Recreation Department after working in various departments. He served as an Iberia Parish School Board Member for 20 years for District 10 in the Lydia area. During his tenure on the Board he served as President, on the Executive Committee and Parliamentarian of the Board. Blaine worked as a Dispatcher for the Iberia Parish Sheriff Office during the administration of Sheriff G. "Jerry" Wattigny, worked at Voorhies Supply and as the Purchasing Agent at Morton Salt. At one time he was the Driver for Mr. Knowles Tucker, then District Attorney for Iberia Parish. He served as a Volunteer Firefighter with the Lydia Volunteer Fire Department and also served as President. He was a past member and President of the Lydia JayCees. While in various groups and organizations, Blaine enjoyed cooking Cajun favorites for events sponsored by the organizations. Blaine has always had a special place in his heart for children and animals. His career involved providing and supporting children in recreation and education. At a young age, he was active with the Little League Baseball as player and coach, and Iberia Youth Baseball as coach and officer on the Board in Lydia. He participated in local Adult Softball Leagues. He enjoyed spending quality times with his sons to include watching and coaching a variety of activities to include, but not limited to baseball, football, and soccer. He also enjoyed going to the movies with his boys. He enjoyed fishing, trawling and ceramics with close friends. A lover of many sports he was an avid LSU and Saints Fan. Blaine also enjoyed the many years of family gatherings at their camp in Maurice and family home in Lydia. The camp building itself was actually built by Blaine, family and friends. Blaine's love of family extended to more than just people, most all his family pets were through rescues. His last kitten he saved was through a whole in a floorboard. Blaine and his wife would annually visit her family in Virginia and while there, he enjoyed relaxing and visiting the many mountain wineries and vineyards. After his retirement, he and his cousins would periodically gather for their own Louisiana wine tasting therapy. Thank you to the staff at Maison Teche, Grace Hospice, Hospice of Acadiana and the many other family, friends and organizations who helped Blaine and his family on his journey. He is survived by his wife, Karen Kirby Meche of Lydia; his sons, Kyle Meche of New Iberia and Dylan Meche of Lydia; his mother, Joycie Lancon Meche of Lydia; his brother, Carl Meche (wife Dawn) of Lydia; his sisters, Christine Meche (companion Kathleen Latiolais) of Lafayette and Melanie Meche Robin (husband Kent) of Lydia and his grandson, Briekyn Meche of New Iberia. He was preceded in death by his father, Leward Paul Meche, his paternal grandparents Emar Meche and Emily Bearb Meche, and his maternal grandparents George Lancon and Corrine Broussard Lancon. You can sign the guest register book and / or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. New Iberia, LA 70563 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close