Funeral services will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at a 3:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Blake Joseph Simon Viator, age 33, who passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at his residence in Carencro. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Deacon Barney Lejeune of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church will officiate at the services. Mr. Viator was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro. He was a 2004 graduate of Carencro High School where he was a member of the Color Guard and the Golden Bruin Band having played the trumpet and the French horn. After high school, he attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette where he continued playing in the UL Pride of Acadiana Marching Band and received the United States Marine Corps Scholarship Award along with various other awards. Blake enjoyed baking cakes with his grandmother, sewing, crocheting and fishing in Cameron, Louisiana. Survivors include his husband, David Simon of Carencro; his parents, David Viator and the former Peggy Richard both of Carencro; two brothers, Ryan Viator and his wife, Jessica, and Trevor Viator and his girlfriend, Hayleigh Domingue, all of Carencro; two nephews, Cade Viator and Sean Viator; his maternal grandmother, Marie Stutes Richard of Duson; his paternal grandfather, Lawrence Viator of Maurice; his nanny, Bonny Monceaux; and his dog, Midge. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Dennis Richard; and his paternal grandmother, Ethel Babineaux. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Friday until service time on Friday.

