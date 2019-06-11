Funeral Services will be conducted for Mr. Blaze William Boutte, on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 4:00 PM at David Funeral Home Chapel with Fr. Keith Landry officiating. Visitation will begin on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 2:00 PM at David Funeral Home until the time of services. Interment will follow at a later date. Blaze William Boutte, age 38, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at his residence in Farmington, MN at 3:35 PM. You may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter Street (337) 369-6336 is handling arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 11 to June 14, 2019