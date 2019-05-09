Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bob Archie Auzenne. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas 4708 I-49 Frontage Rd. Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-407-1907 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at a 12:00 p.m. high noon Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Opelousas for Bob Archie Auzenne, age 74, who passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at his residence in Opelousas. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. The Rev. Msgr. Keith DeRouen, pastor of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Musical selections will be provided by Lanie Marcantel, accompanied by Oliver Lear on the organ. Mr. Auzenne was a native and lifelong resident of Opelousas. After his father fell ill, Bob took over his family's construction business building homes and was also employed with the St. Landry Parish School Board for 45 years as a Teaching Coordinator and Supervisor. Bob was a very active devout Catholic parishioner and usher of Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church. He was a fourth-degree member of Council #11270 Knights of Columbus. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, the former Winnie Darbonne of Opelousas; his son, Scott Auzenne and his wife, Terri, of Flower Mound, TX; his daughter, Dinah Gilly and her husband, Bain, of Aledo, TX; his brother, Mervin Auzenne and his wife, Jackie, of Opelousas; his sister, Norma Hawk of Henderson, NV; a brother-in-law, Hebert Gordon; a sister-in-law, Elaine Auzenne; and six grandchildren, Andrew Morvant, Simone Pham, Anna Auzenne, Sydni Pham, Amanda Auzenne and Trent Sonnier. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack Auzenne and the former Clemmie Barnaba, both native of Opelousas; a brother, Donald Auzenne; and a sister, Justine Gordon. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in church. The family requests that visiting hours be observed on Saturday at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church from 11:00 a.m. until service time at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church on Saturday. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 9 to May 11, 2019

