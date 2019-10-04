Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby E. Ewell. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Mass will be held for Mr. Bobby E. Ewell, age 80, at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Milton, Louisiana with Father William Schambough officiating. Visitations will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10 AM until service time. Immediately following the Mass full Military Honors will be bestowed upon Mr. Ewell for his humble and dedicated service to our country. He died on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at 5:20 PM at his residence. A native of Little Rock, Arkansas Mr. Ewell has been a resident of Louisiana most of his life. He started his medical career when he joined the Navy on September 11, 1956 and served as a hospital Corpsman until June 6, 1966. During his service in the Navy he was initiated into the Order of the Royal Arctic Adventure and into the Realm of the Blue Nose Polar Bear. He was also a member of the Domain of the Golden Dragon and the Ancient Order of the Deep, along with earning several other awards throughout his Naval career. Once his time in the service was complete he earned his Bachelor of Science from Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, Arkansas and later earned his Master's Degree in Business Administration from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas. He worked as a Hospital and Nursing Home Administrator for approximately 40 years and was licensed in five states, New Mexico, Texas, Arkansas, Georgia, and Louisiana. Bobby enjoyed playing golf, hunting, fishing, and family time. Survivors include his former wife and mother of their daughter Eldora Gary of Youngsville; daughter Summer Ewell Carlton and her husband Daniel Carlton of Youngsville; brothers Harvey Ewell of Tallahassee, Florida and Boyce "Sandy" Ewell and his wife Phyllis Ewell of Gueydan, sisters Rachael Craig and her husband Dwight Craig of Prescott, Arkansas, Vicki Taylor and her husband James Taylor of Arkadelphia, Arkansas; grandchildren Avery Carlton and Brantley Carlton of Youngsville. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Bobby Ewell by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com Bobby Ewell and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services and Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019

