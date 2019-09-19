A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Mowata for Bobby Joe Orear, 88, who died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 2:23 am at Encore Healthcare and Rehab. Fr. Joseph Tran, Pastor of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to service time at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the St. Lawrence Cemetery. Mr. Orear is survived by his wife, Shelby Dischler Orear of Crowley; two daughters, Leslie Orear of Maryland, Lori O. Oberdorf and her husband Kirk of Denver, CO; one son, Joel Orear of Las Vegas, NV; one grandchild, Sydney Oberdorf. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Talmadge and Ruby Adams Orear; one brother, Billy Orear. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Ave. F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019