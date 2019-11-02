Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby John Breaux. View Sign Service Information Gossen Funeral Home Inc 504 N Polk St Rayne , LA 70578 (337)-334-3141 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Mr. Bobby John Breaux, age 65, of Duson will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 3:00 PM in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel, Rayne. Deacon Denis Lacroix of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Cemetery, Duson. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 9:00 AM until service time, with a rosary to be recited at 1:00 PM, in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne. Mr. Breaux passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 in a Lafayette care facility. A resident of Duson, Mr. Breaux formerly served with the Duson Police Department. He had also worked as a farmer, truck driver, lawn care operator, and security guard for Keg Arabian Ranch and Blanda Arabian Ranch. Mr. Breaux loved horses, and he owned and trained Quarter Horses. Survivors include his sisters, Susan Campbell of Duson, Jeannette Layman and husband, Steven of Duson, Angela Simon and husband, Kemmith of Mire, Pamela Richard and husband, David of Lafayette, Connie Breaux of Mamou, and Christine Breaux of Duson; brothers, Sidney Breaux, Sr of Milton, Mitchell Breaux of Duson, and Burt Breaux of Duson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceding Mr. Breaux in death were his parents, Wilbert and Hilda Stutes Breaux. Serving as pallbearers are Noah Simon, David Richard, Medmond Breaux, Hunter Campbell, Nicholas Breaux, and Burt Breaux. Named as honorary pallbearers are Kemmith Simon, Quinton Andrew Thibodeaux, Sidney Breaux, Sr., Sidney Breaux, Jr., Mitchell Breaux, Brandon Breaux Bourliea, Steven Layman, and Scott Campbell. Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019

