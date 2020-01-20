Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby R. Martin. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services with Masonic Rites will be observed on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Bobby R. Martin, 88, who passed away on Saturday, January 18th at his home in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, January 23rd from 10:00 am until the time of service. Entombment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Rev. Weldon Moak, of Broussard, will officiate. Bobby was born December 13, 1931, in Overton, TX and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Bobby was a proud veteran and served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After his time in the service, he graduated from USL, now UL-Lafayette, and earned a bachelor degree in Geography. In 1976, Bobby founded Rebel Rentals, an oil industry service in Lafayette and successfully ran the business until 2007, when he sold the company. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Lafayette. Bobby was active civically and fraternally and was both a Mason and a Shriner. He was an avid golfer in his younger years and spent many a day golfing with friends. Bobby owned a camp in Cypremort Point and especially loved to fish for speckled trout. He was a great cook and liked to fry fish and make gumbo for his family and friends. A loving provider, father and grandfather, he will be deeply missed. Bobby is survived by his two sons, Robert A. Martin and his wife Margaret, of Lafayette and Ray Martin and his wife Kimberly, of New Orleans, LA; his six grandchildren, grandsons Brian and Jon Martin, of Lafayette and Ricky and Charlie Martin, of New Orleans and granddaughters Rachael Martin, of Lafayette and Morgan Martin, of New Orleans; his four great-grandsons, Jordan, Jaden, John and James Martin and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Virginia Bennett Martin and his parents, Charles Allen and Fannie Mae Harvell Martin. 