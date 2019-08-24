Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bradley James Cox. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Bradley James Cox, age 61, who passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Landmark of Acadiana. Pastor Linton Broussard will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include his children, Cliff Cox and his wife Krysta Cox, Tara Ness and husband Jonathan Ness, Blaine Cox, Kyle Cox, and Courtney Martinez; and his grandchildren, Gabriel Stoute, Hailey Ness, Ethan Ness, Avah Cox, and Emberly Cox. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delma Clifton Cox and Luther Guidry Cox; and his sisters, Sharon "Sissy" Cox, Pamela Benoit and Paula Missy Cox. A lifelong resident of Lafayette, Louisiana. He lived his life to the fullest and was always the life of the party. He enjoyed cooking and entertaining with whomever he could. For 10 years he owned Performance Paint and Body Shop and had a passion for repairing and painting vehicles. He was an avid Harley Davidson motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed riding his softail deluxe Harley Davidson. In August 2012 he had a stroke which changed his life and the life of his family. Since the stroke there were times of struggle but through all struggle comes many blessings. He was able to restore relationships with his children and grow closer to his 5 grandchildren who will miss him dearly. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until time of service. Memorial contributions can be made in Bradley Cox's name to his family or . A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Cox family to Bridgeway Hospice for all the compassion that was shown to him and the comfort provided to him in his last days. Also, Landmark of Acadiana where he lived for the last 5 years. Our family will forever be grateful to all the staff that was a part of his journey. Having a family member in a nursing facility is not always the easiest and knowing he was being well provided for was something our family will forever remember. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Bradley James Cox, age 61, who passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Landmark of Acadiana. Pastor Linton Broussard will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include his children, Cliff Cox and his wife Krysta Cox, Tara Ness and husband Jonathan Ness, Blaine Cox, Kyle Cox, and Courtney Martinez; and his grandchildren, Gabriel Stoute, Hailey Ness, Ethan Ness, Avah Cox, and Emberly Cox. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delma Clifton Cox and Luther Guidry Cox; and his sisters, Sharon "Sissy" Cox, Pamela Benoit and Paula Missy Cox. A lifelong resident of Lafayette, Louisiana. He lived his life to the fullest and was always the life of the party. He enjoyed cooking and entertaining with whomever he could. For 10 years he owned Performance Paint and Body Shop and had a passion for repairing and painting vehicles. He was an avid Harley Davidson motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed riding his softail deluxe Harley Davidson. In August 2012 he had a stroke which changed his life and the life of his family. Since the stroke there were times of struggle but through all struggle comes many blessings. He was able to restore relationships with his children and grow closer to his 5 grandchildren who will miss him dearly. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until time of service. Memorial contributions can be made in Bradley Cox's name to his family or . A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Cox family to Bridgeway Hospice for all the compassion that was shown to him and the comfort provided to him in his last days. Also, Landmark of Acadiana where he lived for the last 5 years. Our family will forever be grateful to all the staff that was a part of his journey. Having a family member in a nursing facility is not always the easiest and knowing he was being well provided for was something our family will forever remember. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.