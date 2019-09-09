Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 10:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille, for Bradley Mark Broussard, 66, who died on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Lafayette. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Reverend Steven C. LeBlanc, Pastor of St. Basil Catholic Church in Judice, will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include his brother, Duane Broussard and his wife, Bonnie of Lafayette; one nephew, Anthony Broussard and his wife, Karen of Lafayette; three nieces, Vanessa Knott and her husband, Bryan, Kristen Soileau and her husband, Wade, and Erin DeRouen and her husband, Roland; numerous great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen Perry Broussard; father, Robert Broussard and mother, Mary Beadle Broussard. A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for his entire life, his true passion was music. He loved to ride his motorcycle, run marathons in his younger days and the number one fan of the band, Tower of Power. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Saturday from 8:00 AM until time of service. Memorial contributions can be made in Bradley Mark Broussard's name to St. Joseph's Hospice, 923 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70503. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Broussard family to the staff of St. Joseph's Hospice. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 9 to Sept. 14, 2019