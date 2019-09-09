Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bradley Mark Broussard. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 10:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille, for Bradley Mark Broussard, 66, who died on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Lafayette. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Reverend Steven C. LeBlanc, Pastor of St. Basil Catholic Church in Judice, will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include his brother, Duane Broussard and his wife, Bonnie of Lafayette; one nephew, Anthony Broussard and his wife, Karen of Lafayette; three nieces, Vanessa Knott and her husband, Bryan, Kristen Soileau and her husband, Wade, and Erin DeRouen and her husband, Roland; numerous great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen Perry Broussard; father, Robert Broussard and mother, Mary Beadle Broussard. A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for his entire life, his true passion was music. He loved to ride his motorcycle, run marathons in his younger days and the number one fan of the band, Tower of Power. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Saturday from 8:00 AM until time of service. Memorial contributions can be made in Bradley Mark Broussard's name to St. Joseph's Hospice, 923 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70503. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Broussard family to the staff of St. Joseph's Hospice. View the obituary and guestbook online at Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 10:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille, for Bradley Mark Broussard, 66, who died on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Lafayette. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Reverend Steven C. LeBlanc, Pastor of St. Basil Catholic Church in Judice, will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include his brother, Duane Broussard and his wife, Bonnie of Lafayette; one nephew, Anthony Broussard and his wife, Karen of Lafayette; three nieces, Vanessa Knott and her husband, Bryan, Kristen Soileau and her husband, Wade, and Erin DeRouen and her husband, Roland; numerous great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen Perry Broussard; father, Robert Broussard and mother, Mary Beadle Broussard. A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for his entire life, his true passion was music. He loved to ride his motorcycle, run marathons in his younger days and the number one fan of the band, Tower of Power. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Saturday from 8:00 AM until time of service. Memorial contributions can be made in Bradley Mark Broussard's name to St. Joseph's Hospice, 923 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70503. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Broussard family to the staff of St. Joseph's Hospice. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311 Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 9 to Sept. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close