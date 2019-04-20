Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brandon James "Shug" Soileau. View Sign

Funeral services for Brandon James Soileau, known to many as "Shug", will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in the First Baptist Church of Krotz Springs. Pastor Jason Impson will conduct the service. Burial will follow in the First Baptist Church Cemetery. Brandon was a native and lifelong resident of Krotz Springs and passed away on April 15, 2019, at 3:20 a.m. at Opelousas General Health System at the age of 25. Brandon was an avid sportsman who loved to deer hunt, fish, ride his side by side buggy with his dad, brother, and best friends, John Richard and Triston Hayes. Brandon had a heart bigger than the earth and a spirit brighter than heaven. He was a loving and giving person who never thought of himself, always about someone else. If you need a dollar, and he had it, he gave it to you. Brandon was born with Spina Bifida, but he always said, "I'm not in a wheelchair, I just ride one." He touched everyone he met. If you met him, you could never forget him. Brandon was his mom and dad's miracle from God. He loved his parents and they loved him, taking care of him from day one. Though he hunted with his dad, Brandon was a momma's boy. Only momma knew how to do everything right for him. He was inspirational in showing his love to others from his Christian background and was a member of First Baptist Church of Krotz Springs. Brandon got his name "Shug" because he was pure sugar, no sour, just smiles no matter what life threw at him. He never complained. Always saying, "I'm okay" even when he was very sick. He never gave up on anything or anyone. His life will live on because he left his mark on everyone who was fortunate to know him. He will truly be missed by everyone, but never will he be forgotten. Brandon is survived by both of his parents, Bobby Soileau and Julie Mouton Soileau of Krotz Springs; brother, Cody Soileau and wife, Claire of Port Barre; sister, Jessica Soileau of Port Barre; nephews: Seth Williamson of Krotz Springs; Triston Hayes of Port Barre; William Nelson of Port Barre; Braxton Soileau of Port Barre; and Clayton Soileau of Port Barre; nieces, Tori Hayes of Port Barre; and Libby Nelson of Port Barre; grandmother, Shiela Soileau of Krotz Springs; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joseph Ivy Mouton and Belva Lee Lejeune Mouton; paternal grandfather, Robert James Soileau Sr.; brother-in-law, Mack Kemp; cousin, Daniel "DJ" Mouton; great-grandparents, and many great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins. Visitation will be held in the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Krotz Springs on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM and will reopen on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 8:00 AM until 10:30 AM. Pallbearers will be Cody Soileau, Levi Bourque, Triston Hayes, Shea Mouton, Michael O'Connor, and Kolby Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Timmy Bourque, Jacob Hooks, Seth Williamson, Michael Coates, Sidney Clark, and Devit Prudhomme. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at Funeral services for Brandon James Soileau, known to many as "Shug", will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in the First Baptist Church of Krotz Springs. Pastor Jason Impson will conduct the service. Burial will follow in the First Baptist Church Cemetery. Brandon was a native and lifelong resident of Krotz Springs and passed away on April 15, 2019, at 3:20 a.m. at Opelousas General Health System at the age of 25. Brandon was an avid sportsman who loved to deer hunt, fish, ride his side by side buggy with his dad, brother, and best friends, John Richard and Triston Hayes. Brandon had a heart bigger than the earth and a spirit brighter than heaven. He was a loving and giving person who never thought of himself, always about someone else. If you need a dollar, and he had it, he gave it to you. Brandon was born with Spina Bifida, but he always said, "I'm not in a wheelchair, I just ride one." He touched everyone he met. If you met him, you could never forget him. Brandon was his mom and dad's miracle from God. He loved his parents and they loved him, taking care of him from day one. Though he hunted with his dad, Brandon was a momma's boy. Only momma knew how to do everything right for him. He was inspirational in showing his love to others from his Christian background and was a member of First Baptist Church of Krotz Springs. Brandon got his name "Shug" because he was pure sugar, no sour, just smiles no matter what life threw at him. He never complained. Always saying, "I'm okay" even when he was very sick. He never gave up on anything or anyone. His life will live on because he left his mark on everyone who was fortunate to know him. He will truly be missed by everyone, but never will he be forgotten. Brandon is survived by both of his parents, Bobby Soileau and Julie Mouton Soileau of Krotz Springs; brother, Cody Soileau and wife, Claire of Port Barre; sister, Jessica Soileau of Port Barre; nephews: Seth Williamson of Krotz Springs; Triston Hayes of Port Barre; William Nelson of Port Barre; Braxton Soileau of Port Barre; and Clayton Soileau of Port Barre; nieces, Tori Hayes of Port Barre; and Libby Nelson of Port Barre; grandmother, Shiela Soileau of Krotz Springs; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joseph Ivy Mouton and Belva Lee Lejeune Mouton; paternal grandfather, Robert James Soileau Sr.; brother-in-law, Mack Kemp; cousin, Daniel "DJ" Mouton; great-grandparents, and many great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins. Visitation will be held in the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Krotz Springs on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM and will reopen on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 8:00 AM until 10:30 AM. Pallbearers will be Cody Soileau, Levi Bourque, Triston Hayes, Shea Mouton, Michael O'Connor, and Kolby Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Timmy Bourque, Jacob Hooks, Seth Williamson, Michael Coates, Sidney Clark, and Devit Prudhomme. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Krotz Springs, 239 8th Street, Krotz Springs, LA 70750 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Funeral Home Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home

239 8Th St

Krotz Springs , LA 70750

(337) 566-2282 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close