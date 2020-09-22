Brenda Faye Stelly, 58, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center. Brenda was born on December 11, 1961, in Lafayette and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She loved to cook, take trips to the casino and enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren. Most of all, Brenda cherished the time with her family and friends. Brenda is survived by her son, Tanzy Joseph Deshotel and his wife, Lindsey of Eunice; her daughter, Crystal Lynn Stelly of Houma; three sisters; two brothers; eight grandchildren, Zayden Deshotel, Aleigha Deshotel, Hennessey Wyatt, Haylee Wyatt, Holly Wyatt, Eric Stelly, Jr., Ethan Stelly and Ean Stelly; her son-in-law, James Wyatt of Eunice and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elvin Joseph and Janelle Benoit Stelly and her daughter, Stacey Deshotel. The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff of Lafayette General Medical Center ICU for the compassionate care given to Brenda and her family. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.