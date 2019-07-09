A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Iota for Brenda Faye Trahan Pousson, 76, who died Monday, July 8, 2019 at 8:30 p.m. surrounded by her loving family. Fr. Jude Thierry, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Burial will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum. Mrs. Pousson is survived by her husband of 56 years, George A. Pousson, Sr. of Iota; two daughters, Melanie Ann Taylor and husband Keith of Houston, TX, Angela Faye Reese and husband Chris of Gueydan; two sons, George A. Pousson, Jr. of Iota, Shelby Paul Pousson and wife Emily of Iota; three sisters, Judy Leger of Houma, Donna Dietz of Iota and Janet Domingue and husband Allen of Bossier City; one brother, John Trahan of Crowley; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Florence Bonin Trahan; one great-grandchild, Bennett Martin; one half-brother, L. J. Trahan. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 509 Duson Avenue, Iota, LA 70543, 337-779-2669.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 9 to July 11, 2019