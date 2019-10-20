Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Figueron Knight. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Visitation 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. Service in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille, for Brenda Figueron Knight, 74, who peacefully passed away Saturday evening, October 19, 2019 at her residence in Lafayette. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Msgr. Russell J. Harrington, Pastor of St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas, will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include her beloved husband of 55 years, Francis "Champ" Knight of Lafayette; one daughter, Paget Knight Guidry and her husband, Ken A. Guidry of Parks; two sons, Jared J. Knight of Lafayette and Scott F. Knight of Lafayette; six grandchildren, Marae E. Guidry, Kalen J. Guidry, Andre' R. Knight, Gabriel S. Knight, Mia C. Knight and Macy E. Knight; two great grandchildren, Carter V. Tumminello and Natalie B. Liotto; two brothers, G. Eddie Figueron, Jr. and his wife, Jenny of Alexandria and Malcolm "Mac" Figueron and his wife, Connie of Church Point; and sister-in-law, Cindy C. Figueron of Lafayette. She was preceded in death by her parents, George E. Figueron, Sr. and Beatrice Robicheaux Figueron and brother, Darrell J. Figueron. A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for all of her life, Brenda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all. She loved to travel, spending time with her "YaYa's", dancing, reading and watching her children and grandchildren grow up. Brenda worked at Delhomme Funeral Home and Lafayette Parish Coroner Office. She had a passion for making floral arrangements, wreaths and seasonal crafts. Many people knew her from working Cajun Dome and ULL sporting events. She enjoyed giving her time to Acadian Elementary, Brown Park, the Booster Clubs at Carencro and Northside High School facilitating the Bingo fundraisers and other charitable events. Brenda was a past president of the Msgr. Teurlings Council #3202 Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus. Pallbearers will be Jared J. Knight, Scott F. Knight, Ken A. Guidry, Kalen J. Guidry, Andre' R. Knight and Gabriel S. Knight. Honorary Pallbearers will be G. Eddie Figueron, Jr., Malcom "Mac" Figueron, Marae E. Guidry, Mia C. Knight, Macy E. Knight, Carter V. Tumminello and Natalie B. Liotto. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Monday from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on Tuesday from 8:00 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed Monday at 7:00 PM by the Knights of Columbus in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made in Brenda Knight's name to Lourdes Hospice, 4540 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite B230, Lafayette, LA 70508. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Knight family to Our Lady of Lourdes Radiology Department especially the doctors and staff, Camelot Rehabilitation at Magnolia Park - Magnolia Estates and A Care Partners of Lafayette for the love and care they all provided. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Knight family to Our Lady of Lourdes Radiology Department especially the doctors and staff, Camelot Rehabilitation at Magnolia Park - Magnolia Estates and A Care Partners of Lafayette for the love and care they all provided.

