Brenda Joy Burley 75 gained her angel wings peacefully Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her home in Youngsville surrounded by family and friends. A mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at noon, officiated by Fr. Jude Halphen at St. Anne Catholic Church in Youngsville. Her ashes will be interred in the St. Anne Cemetery. Immediately following, there will be a "Celebration of Life" to honor Brenda, for family and friends who wish to attend. Brenda was born in Abbeville on July 18, 1944 and was a resident of Youngsville. She spent 16 years abroad living in Viet Nam, Laos and Spain. She often recalled the beautiful places she had seen, but always said there was no place like home. Brenda was in the Youngsville High School class of 1962. She attended Spencer Business College. She worked as a sales associate for Superior Tile Company in Lafayette. She also worked for Guy Broussard Tile in Youngsville. She was a 12-year member of the Lafayette Airport Commission. She served on the Youngsville City Council for 16 years including 4 years as Mayor Pro-Tem. Brenda was a Charter Member of Krewe des Amis in Youngsville. She was also the first female member of the Youngsville Lions Club including a term as President. She was a member of the St. Anne Ladies Altar Society. Brenda had a great devotion to the Blessed Mother and prayed the rosary daily. In 1964, she performed her first solo flight as one of Lafayette's earliest female pilots. Brenda is preceded in death by her parents, F. M. Burley, Jr. and Maudry Meaux Burley of Youngsville, her sister and brother-in-law, Cynthia and Bobby Duhon of Baton Rouge, her husband L. J. Broussard and her granddaughter, Ashley Vincent. Brenda is survived by her sons, Amiel Vincent and Jason Broussard and his wife Monique. She is also survived by four siblings, Marion (Billie) Burley, Bill (Tina) Burley, Debbie (Toni) Burley, and Ben (T-Deb) Burley. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Amanda, Abby, Alexandra, Cyrus, L. J. and Jean, and two great-grandchildren, Bryce and Elyse, as well as many nieces and nephews and other family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of Acadiana. The Burley family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to Laci Guidry, R.N. with Hospice of Acadiana and a special caregiver, her niece, Tela Duhon. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Brenda Burley by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com.
