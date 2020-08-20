1/1
Brenda Sue Kibodeaux Cradeur
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"God saw her getting tired, a cure not meant to be, so He put His arms around her and whispered… Come with me". A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Brenda Sue Kibodeaux Cradeur, 65, who passed away August 19, 2020 in Crowley. Fr. Jared Suire will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Thursday from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Friday from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and Saturday from 8:00 am to 9:30 am. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Brenda was born May 18, 1955 in Rayne, LA. In 1973 she graduated from Rayne High School. She worked at the Department of Social Services for 31 years. Her hobbies included reading good books, fishing, and going on cruses with special friends. She is survived by her two sons, Todd Cradeur and his fiancé Kiley and Anthony Cradeur; and seven grandchildren, Annie, Drake, Zac, Ellen, Lilly, Rowan, and Gracie Cradeur; her former husband, Rickie J. Cradeur; brother-in law Rod Cradeur and his children, Tammy, Amanda, and Jason Cradeur and her special nephew, Chad Monceaux. Brenda is preceded in death by her parents, Antoin and Melba Kibodeaux; her maternal grandparents, Rene and Editha Duhon; her paternal grandparents, Adam and Olivia Kibodeaux; and her mother-in-law, AnnieCradeur. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geeseyferguson.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
GEESEY-FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME,INC.
301 North Avenue F
Crowley, LA 70526
(337) 783-3313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved