"God saw her getting tired, a cure not meant to be, so He put His arms around her and whispered… Come with me". A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Brenda Sue Kibodeaux Cradeur, 65, who passed away August 19, 2020 in Crowley. Fr. Jared Suire will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Thursday from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Friday from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and Saturday from 8:00 am to 9:30 am. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Brenda was born May 18, 1955 in Rayne, LA. In 1973 she graduated from Rayne High School. She worked at the Department of Social Services for 31 years. Her hobbies included reading good books, fishing, and going on cruses with special friends. She is survived by her two sons, Todd Cradeur and his fiancé Kiley and Anthony Cradeur; and seven grandchildren, Annie, Drake, Zac, Ellen, Lilly, Rowan, and Gracie Cradeur; her former husband, Rickie J. Cradeur; brother-in law Rod Cradeur and his children, Tammy, Amanda, and Jason Cradeur and her special nephew, Chad Monceaux. Brenda is preceded in death by her parents, Antoin and Melba Kibodeaux; her maternal grandparents, Rene and Editha Duhon; her paternal grandparents, Adam and Olivia Kibodeaux; and her mother-in-law, AnnieCradeur. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geeseyferguson.com
