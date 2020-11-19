1/1
Brennon Matthew Gatte
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brennon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Brennon Matthew Gatte, 16 announces that he met his Lord & Savior On Monday Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:32 p.m. at Children's Hospital in New Orleans surrounded by his loving Family. At 36 weeks in womb Brennon was diagnosed with Hydrocephalus. For 16 years he had a fulfilling and blessed life despite his condition. Brennon was a junior at Iota High School. For 3 Years he played football and ran track. He was also involved in Powerlifting for 2 years. Brennon maintained an A average and was in the Honors program. He wanted to pursue a career as a Doctor Of Neurology helping others with Hydrocephalus . God had other plans for Brennon and instead of being able to save lives as a doctor he was able to save lives as an Organ Donor. Brennon was able to save 4 lives on Nov 16th with the gift of his heart, liver and kidneys. Two people got the gift of sight from his act of donation. Over 70 people can be helped and healed with his other gifts of donation. Rev. Gary Dardar, Pastor of River of Life Church-Iota will officiate for the services to be held Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Northside Assembly of God Church in Crowley. Burial will be in St. Jules Cemetery in Tee Mamou. The family requests visiting hours Saturday from 3:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Brennon is survived by his mother, Megan Miller Gatte; his sister Madeline Michelle Gatte; his brother William Isaac Gatte all of Egan; his father, BJ (Brennon James) Gatte of Basile. His maternal grandparents, Jimmie and Jolain Cart Miller of Iota; aunt, Aimee Miller (Trey) Cunningham along with their children, Adell, John Burley, and Laurel; uncle, Remi Miller along with his daughters Milynn and Eliana; uncle, Matthew Miller. His paternal grandparents, Rudy & Shelly LaFleur Gatte Of Iota; his paternal great-grandmother, Betty Guillory LaFleur Of Jennings; uncle Damon (Joan) Gatte their children and grandchildren, Lauren (Justin) DeRouen, daughters Ellie, Vivian & Marie; uncle, Dillon (Claire) Gatte their daughter Grace; uncle, Alex Gatte and his son's, Ryder and Colston; uncle, Shane (Melissa) Andrepont and daughter, Brooke; uncle, Josh (Jessica) Gatte along with their children, Bryce, Ethan, and Annsley; aunt, Kacie (Brandon) Dozar and their daughters, Ella Kate and Amelie ; uncle, Matthew (Adrienne) Gatte along with their children, Jules, Everleigh, and Solomon. Brennon was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents Burley "Shine" & Rebecca"Becky" Clement Cart and Jim & Norma "LouLou" Oliver Miller; paternal great-grandparents Floyd LaFleur & Durel & Ruby Gatte. Pallbearers will be Remi Miller, Matthew Miller, Reese Miller, Carson Miller, Josh Gatte, Matthew Gatte, Ethan Gatte, and Bryce Gatte. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. In lieu of flowers we are humbly requesting monetary expressions of sympathy to be made in honor and memory of Brennon to his family in this difficult time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
03:30 - 10:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
22
Visitation
08:00 - 01:45 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
22
Service
02:00 PM
Northside Assembly of God Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved