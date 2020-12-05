1/1
Brent Michael Granier
1986 - 2020
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Brent Michael Granier, age 34, who passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his residence in Carencro. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens. Pastor Dixie Bowen at The Family Life Church in Lafayette will officiate at the services. Mr. Granier, born May 22, 1986, was a native of Lafayette and a resident of Carencro for 8 years. He worked in the construction industry as an Electrician. Brent was a beloved son, brother, uncle and father who will be deeply missed. Survivors include his father Milton "Mickey" Granier II of Carencro; his mother Lori Frickey of Sunset; his companion Tasha Saltzman of Lafayette; one daughter, Kenzlie Granier of Lafayette; one brother, Milton "Mickey Granier III and his wife, Ledina, of Carencro; two nephews, Milton Granier IV and Landon Joseph Cormier, both of Carencro; one niece, Miley Granier of Carencro; He was preceded in death by his sister Leslie Granier. The family requests visiting hours be observed from 10:00 am Tuesday until service time on Tuesday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - 4117 N. University
DEC
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - 4117 N. University
