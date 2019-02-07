Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A Mass of Christian Burial for Brent Wayne Breaux, 64, will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Church with Fr. Ed Degeyter as Celebrant. Entombment will be held at Beau Pre Memorial Mausoleum. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette and will continue on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 9:40 AM. Recitation of the Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 PM on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the funeral home with the Franklin Men's Rosary Group and Sacred Heart Prayer Group. He was a native of Franklin and lived in Jeanerette. Brent went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at his residence with family at his side. Worked in Production for 46 years as a Senior Lease Operator. Last 12 years with Wood Group which now is Wood. His favorite times with his wife were the every Friday eating boiled crawfish when he came in from work. Brent enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and watching his grand-children play sports. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Goldie Landry Breaux of Jeanerette, children, Scott A. Breaux and Angelle Breaux; brother, Barry Breaux; sister, Debbie Breaux; grandchildren, Hunter Vice, Blythe Breaux, Reece Blythe, Brent Breaux and Cooper Breaux; grand-dog, Scout. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emile Joseph "E J" Breaux, Jr. and Joyce Gouner Breaux. Pallbearers will be Hunter Vice, Reece Vice, Titus Landry, Arthur Landry, Doug Breaux, Glenn Culotta, Reggie Fontenot and Brent Breaux. Honorary pallbearers will be Lonnie Meyers and Cooper Breaux. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff of NSI Hospice for the compassion and service they gave.

400 Provost Street

Jeanerette , LA 70544

