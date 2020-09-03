1/1
Brian D. Foster
An intimate memorial service will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church in Lafayette, on September 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM, for Brian D. Foster, 67, who passed away at his residence in Lafayette on Friday, August 28, 2020. Reverend John Cannon, Senior Pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church in Lafayette will officiate the services. For friends and family members unable to attend the Memorial on Tuesday, the service will be live-streamed to Brian's Memorial Group on Facebook. To access this group, please click on the link below then "join group". You may share pictures, memories and condolences to the family in this group. The live video will appear at service time on Tuesday. Link: www.facebook.com/groups/BrianDFoster Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 38 years, Molly Moss Foster; his children, Blake J. Foster and Blair C. Foster; and his beloved grandson, Brett N. Foster. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arrell F. Foster, Jr. and Juanita Brian Foster; and his brother Arrell F. Foster III. Brian graduated from the University of Arkansas, class of '75, an active member of Theta Tau Upsilon Chapter and Tau Beta Pi, engineering honor society. He held a lifelong career as a safety engineer in the Oil & Gas Industry. He met his wife, Molly, on the rugby fields of New Orleans; they married at Algiers United Methodist Church three years later. Together they raised their two children as part of Who Dat nation in Lafayette. After retiring, he returned to Lafayette to continue the legacy with his grandson, Brett. Remembrances can be sent to 425 Saint Louis St., 70506. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sep. 3 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Martin & Castille Funeral Home- Downtown
330 St. Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
