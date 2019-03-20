Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Dooley. View Sign

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Brian Dooley on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Keith Landry celebrating the mass. Stephanie Hoffpauir will be the musician for the mass. Interment will follow at Beau Pre Mausoleum. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 2:00 PM. Brian passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 6:35 AM. Upon graduating from Jeanerette High School in 1978, Mr. Dooley would attend Paris Jr. College and graduate as a jewelry technologist and a gemologist. He would later find a career in the oil and gas industry where he was a contract welder and fabricator. Brian was a true sportsman at heart and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Some of his hobbies included hunting deer and duck, fishing fresh and saltwater, frogging, and trolling for shrimp. He was a loyal and passionate Saints and LSU fan. It has been said that if you were to watch a Saints game with Brian, it was more entertaining to watch Brian than the game. Brian had a great work ethic and had one of the biggest hearts in the world. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and memories of him will be cherished for a lifetime. He is survived by his loving mother, Jean Ann Delcambre Dooley; his sister, Virginia Dooley Schexnayder and husband Rodney; his sister, Susan Dooley Compton and husband Cory; his brother, Baron Dooley and wife Dwan; his brother, Virgis "Tat" Dooley and wife Marjury, his brother Neil Dooley and wife Julie; his God-Father, Kenneth Delcambre, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Virgis P. Dooley; his maternal grandparents, Amelius Delcambre and Clelie Barrilleaux Delcambre Perry; his paternal grandparents and Eli Dooley and Louise Hebert Dooley. Upholding the honor of pallbearers will be Baron Dooley, Virgis "Tat" Dooley, Neil Dooley, Austin Dooley, Samuel Perry and Kenneth Delcambre.

