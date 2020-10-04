Funeral services will be held for Mr. Brian Keith Hollier at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 5, 2020 in La Chapelle de Martin and Castille, located at 330 St. Landry Street, Lafayette, La. 70506. Mr. Brian went home to be with the Lord at the age of 52 on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his residence in Roman Forest, Texas. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 11:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM. A recitation of the rosary will be prayed at 12:00 PM. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral services. Mr. Brian was a very talented computer designer and enjoyed doing it for many years. Some of his hobbies included riding his Harley and spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and memories of him will be cherished for a lifetime. Left behind to cherish his memory will be his beloved wife Mrs. Tammy Kay Westmoreland Hollier; his mother Oliva Mae Thibodeaux; his sister Sonya Daigle and her husband Leander Daigle, Jr.; his niece Sydney Speyrer; his in-laws Alton and AraJane Westmoreland; his stepdaughters, Chantel Webb and Lesleigh Murphy and her husband Travis Murphy; his step grandchildren Bailey Webb, Kamp Murphy and Keeley Murphy. He was preceded in death by his father Gerald Hollier; his paternal grandparents Lester and Lillia Hollier, his maternal grandfather Armond Thibodeaux and maternal grandmother Elia Leger; his aunts Betty Hollier and Janet Hollier. Pallbearers will be Leander Daigle, Jr, Bailey Webb, Eric Benoit, Robert Richard, Benjamin Miller and Robin Kissinger. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
