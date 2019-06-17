Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Briggite McDonald. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4113 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at a time pending Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Mrs. Briggite McDonald, age 83, the former Briggite Guilbeau, who passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Our Lady Prompt Succor Nursing Home in Opelousas. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. Father Greg Cormier, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Musical selections will be provided by Charlotte Jagneaux, accompanied by Phyllis Simar on the organ. The songs will be Amazing Grace, Take My Hand Precious Lord, How Great Thou Art, and You'll Never Walk Alone. Mrs. McDonald was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro. She was employed with Evangeline Downs, where she was Head of Reservations, and retired after 36 years. Survivors include her loving husband Richard "Mac" McDonald, of Carencro; one daughter, Dorothy "Dotty" McDonald, of Carencro; two brothers, Carrol Guilbeau and his wife, Barbara, of Dallas, TX, and Charles Guilbeau, Jr. and his wife, Dana, of Carencro; one sister, Mary Ruth Bernard of Carencro; one sister-in-law, Margaret Guilbeau; and numerous nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Guilbeau, and the former Louise Credeur, both natives of Carencro; two brothers, Shelby Guilbeau and Oran Guilbeau; one sister, Eva Guilbeau Meche, and a brother-in-law, John Bernard. A rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be Brent Brocato, Peter Brocato, Jake McDonald, Matt Bernard, Todd Martin, and Danny Guilbeau. Honorary Pallbearer will be Billy McDonald. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. 