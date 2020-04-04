Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brittney Lavell Boudreaux. View Sign Service Information Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette 1417 E. Simcoe St. Lafayette , LA 70501 (337)-235-2305 Send Flowers Obituary

Private Graveside services will be held for Brittney Lavell Boudreaux, age 30, who peacefully transitioned from Earth to her heavenly home on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family and loved ones. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. Brittney was born to the union of Carlos Cooper Boudreaux and Gerald Boudreaux on October 13, 1989 along with her twin sister, Whittney Michele Boudreaux. Brittney Boudreaux was a native of Lafayette and a resident of Houston, Texas until her death. She worked as a Registered Nurse Neonatal ICU Manager for Texas Children's Hospital. She was a beautiful person both inside and out. She was an active Breast Cancer Survivor after being diagnosed at the young age of 27. She was a hero to so many who were and are on this path. Brittney was a 2008 graduate of Northside Senior High School, a 2012 graduate of Dillard University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and a 2019 graduate of the University of Texas with a Master of Science in Nursing Leadership and Administration. She remained tenacious in her life mission as she was pursuing her Doctorate of Nursing Practice at the University of Texas. Brittney was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. She was a parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lafayette, LA and a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Houston, TX. Brittney's memories are being cherished by her parents, Carlos and Gerald Boudreaux; two sisters, Whittney Boudreaux (Kenneth Batiste- fiancé), and Hallie Boudreaux; a grandmother, Essie Cooper; godparents, Ronald and Carlita Babineaux; two goddaughters, Kennedy Stewart and Jordyn Lusk, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020

