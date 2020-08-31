1/1
Brodie Lee Landry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brodie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at a 1:00 P.M. in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice, for Brodie Lee Landry, 48, who passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Lafayette. Reverend Howard Blessing will conduct the funeral Mass, which is to be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice, LA. Interment will follow in St. Alphonsus Church Cemetery. He leaves behind his loving wife, Wendy Whitman Landry of Lafayette; one son, Brock Paul Landry of Lafayette; one daughter, Brooke Ashley Landry Pantlik and her husband, Harris Charles Pantlik of Charleston, S.C.; three step children, Carson, Peyton and Conrad Pellerin and his beloved dog, Gus E. Landry. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Laura Trahan Carrette and Howard Carrette and paternal grandparents, Aerice Landry and Euzebe Landry. Brodie was a loving husband, father and loyal friend to all. Not only did he love life, he lived it to the fullest. He had a passion for travel and finding the "next best" destination, riding his motorcycle, politics, cooking and entertaining with family and friends, and listening to classic country music. Devout in his Catholic faith, he often spoke of his great love for Christ. Brodie's witty intellect and generous heart could only be surpassed by his contagious, one-of-a-kind laughter. He truly was the Cornerstone of the Landry family. Pallbearers will be Harris Pantlik, Shawn Stoute, Billy Terpening, Marius Haydel, Joey Lagneaux and Ryan Trahan. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dave Romagosa, Mike Doucet and John Couvillion. The family requests that visitation be observed at Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Wednesday from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and on Thursday from 9:00 A.M. until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday at 6:30 P.M. in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made in Brodie Landry's name to the Healing House, 160 S. Beadle Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508 https://www.healing-house.org/ways-to-give/donate/. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, (337) 984-2811.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 31 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin & Castille Funeral Home - Southside
600 E Farrel Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 984-2811
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved