A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at a 1:00 P.M. in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice, for Brodie Lee Landry, 48, who passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Lafayette. Reverend Howard Blessing will conduct the funeral Mass, which is to be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice, LA. Interment will follow in St. Alphonsus Church Cemetery. He leaves behind his loving wife, Wendy Whitman Landry of Lafayette; one son, Brock Paul Landry of Lafayette; one daughter, Brooke Ashley Landry Pantlik and her husband, Harris Charles Pantlik of Charleston, S.C.; three step children, Carson, Peyton and Conrad Pellerin and his beloved dog, Gus E. Landry. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Laura Trahan Carrette and Howard Carrette and paternal grandparents, Aerice Landry and Euzebe Landry. Brodie was a loving husband, father and loyal friend to all. Not only did he love life, he lived it to the fullest. He had a passion for travel and finding the "next best" destination, riding his motorcycle, politics, cooking and entertaining with family and friends, and listening to classic country music. Devout in his Catholic faith, he often spoke of his great love for Christ. Brodie's witty intellect and generous heart could only be surpassed by his contagious, one-of-a-kind laughter. He truly was the Cornerstone of the Landry family. Pallbearers will be Harris Pantlik, Shawn Stoute, Billy Terpening, Marius Haydel, Joey Lagneaux and Ryan Trahan. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dave Romagosa, Mike Doucet and John Couvillion. The family requests that visitation be observed at Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Wednesday from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and on Thursday from 9:00 A.M. until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday at 6:30 P.M. in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made in Brodie Landry's name to the Healing House, 160 S. Beadle Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508 https://www.healing-house.org/ways-to-give/donate/.
