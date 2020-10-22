Memorial Services celebrating the life of Broussard "Bruce" Walker will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 in the chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Road, Broussard, LA. The family will receive visitors beginning at 12 noon until time of Memorial Services at 2 p.m. Father Mario of Holy Cross Catholic Church will conduct the memorial services. Burial will take place at a later date in Pascagoula, Mississippi. On Tuesday, October 20, 2020, Broussard F. Walker, Sr., loving husband and father of four, passed away at the age of 76. Broussard, known as Bruce, was born on May 14, 1944 in Pascagoula, MS to Arnold and Genevieve (Broussard) Walker. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Mississippi State University in Starkville, MS in 1967. He worked most of his career as a Petroleum Engineer for Sun Oil Company, then Oryx, until retiring in 1997. He continued to do consulting work until retiring completely in 2003. Bruce had a passion for woodworking and made incredible furniture and frames. He built a woodshop in his backyard, upon retiring, and spent many hours there. He also loved fishing and spent time out on the water. He was a devout catholic and active in the church, including membership in the Knights of Columbus. He was known for his laid-back demeanor and easy-going personality. He was a generous spirit and regularly, and quietly, donated to charities. He was preceded in death by his father, Arnold V. Walker; mother, Genevieve Broussard; brother, Dickie Walker, and sister, Kathy Hanning. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Martin; son Broussard F. Walker, Jr (Katie Hayes), daughter, Michelle Hall (Michael), son, Jeffrey Walker (Angella), daughter, Laura Walker; grandchildren, Blake Walker, Tyler Walker, Carson Walker, Zachary Walker, Wyatt Walker, Ethan Campos, Seth Menard, Nichole Hall, and Alexandra Hall, as well as Eric Martin (Phoebe), Matt Martin (Monique), and Lisa Dupuis (Wes). Due to the guidelines established for gathering during this time of the COVID 19, we ask that invited guest please remember the necessity for a facial covering or mask while attending the visitation and services. Share your condolences, words of comfort of send memorial gifts to the family of Broussard Walker Sr. by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com.
