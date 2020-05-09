Bruce Landry, 62, adored husband and father, passed away on May 6, 2020 after a long courageous battle with a rare form of skin cancer. He was born on September 2, 1957 in Opelousas, Louisiana, and was a resident of Houma, Louisiana for 43 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Brenda Fontenot Landry; children, Ashley, Bradley (Jennifer), Lyle, and Dawn; grandchildren, Jackson, Rowan, Myka and Saylor; mother, Claire Landry; mother-in-law, Arthurine Fontenot; siblings, Vicki Whittington (Gary), Julie Fontenot (Mike), Allen Landry and Altha LeBlanc; in-laws, Carl Fontenot (Susan) and Paula Fontenot; and beloved aunt, Catherine Veillon. He was preceded in death by his father; Alton Joseph Landry and brother-in-law, Drake Fontenot. After graduating from T.H. Harris Technical School, Bruce moved to Houma, Louisiana where he worked for 36 years as a Non-Destructive Testing technician/manager for Global X-Ray and Testing, Inc. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his father, sons and grandson. He was very proud of his flower beds and vegetable gardens. Bruce loved to cook, enjoyed family gatherings, dancing at weddings, and spending time with his precious grandchildren whom he adored. He was a strong family man who always helped others and never expected anything in return. Several years ago, he became a member of Living Word Church of Houma, where he gave his heart to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A private Graveside Funeral Service and burial will be held at Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas, Louisiana. A Memorial service will be held in Houma, Louisiana at a later date. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the devoted nurses and doctors who cared for him. A special thank you to his hospice nurse, Tierney Greene. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 9 to May 10, 2020.