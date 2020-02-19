Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bryan Douglas Slate. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services Oakbourne Country Club Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette, Louisiana for Bryan Douglas Slate, 43, who passed away on Wednesday, February 12 in Houston, Texas. Visitation will be observed on Saturday, February 22 from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. A reception will be held at Oakbourne Country Club immediately following the service. Deacon Phil Lizotte will officiate. Bryan was born March 31, 1976, in Lafayette, Louisiana and was a long-time resident of New Orleans. He graduated from St. Thomas More Catholic High School in 1994 and attended LSU in Baton Rouge. Bryan's life-long passion for music took him to New Orleans where he became friends with many local and international artists. He was a road manager for Jon Cleary and the Absolute Monster Gentleman during a European tour but decided he wanted to stay closer to home and accepted a manager's position at Tipitina's Uptown. Although the hours were long and late he loved the music and his relationships with the artists and fans. After Hurricane Katrina, Bryan and his good friend, Joey Cataldie, noticed with dismay the number of out-of-town tree trimmers who descended upon New Orleans. They then purchased chain saws and spent months cutting down trees in in his much-loved city. Needing a change after the months of physical labor, Bryan started working at Pelican Construction Supplies in Kenner where he was employed until his passing. Bryan is survived by his beloved wife, Katrina McCullagh Slate and adored daughter, Gabriella May Slate of New Orleans; his parents, Rita and Leale Slate of Lafayette; his sister, Amy Beth Slate of Baton Rouge; his brother and sister-in-law, Stuart and Kelly Slate of McKinney, Texas; his nephew, Cameron Slate of New Orleans; two nieces, Mackenzie Slate of Ft. Worth and Eleanor Slate of McKinney, Texas; his parents-in-law, Gabrielle and John McCullagh of Ashburton, New Zealand; a sister-in-law, Sharon Greenslade and her fiancé, Darryl Hamilton of Ashburton, New Zealand; a nephew, Ryan Greenslade of Ashburton, New Zealand; a niece, Zoe Greenslade of Canterbury, New Zealand; a brother-in-law, John and his wife, Madeleine McCullagh and their sons, Fenn and Riley of Letchworth, Hertfordshire and many aunts, uncles and cousins in Texas, Oklahoma, Florida and Virginia. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, June and Melvin Naylor and his paternal grandparents, Marie and C.L. Slate. The family wishes to thank, Dr. Wen Jen Hwu, Rinata Simien Noble, Erin Pierce, Dr. Merrick Ross, Dr. Hussein Tawbi and Dr. Edward Chang, all of M.D. Anderson Cancer Center and Dr. Scott Sonnier of Touro Infirmary in New Orleans for the extraordinary care given to Bryan for the last seven years. Slate. The family wishes to thank, Dr. Wen Jen Hwu, Rinata Simien Noble, Erin Pierce, Dr. Merrick Ross, Dr. Hussein Tawbi and Dr. Edward Chang, all of M.D. Anderson Cancer Center and Dr. Scott Sonnier of Touro Infirmary in New Orleans for the extraordinary care given to Bryan for the last seven years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Morris Jeff Community Charter School. There is an online form here: www.morrisjeffschool.org/make-a-gift/ or send a check payable to: MJCS and return to: ATTN: Development, Morris Jeff Community School, 211 S. Lopez St., New Orleans, LA 70119. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. 