A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton for Bryan Joseph Schambough. The family will receive visitors beginning at 11AM until time of Holy Mass at 12 noon. Father Andre Metrejean, Pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath will be the Celebrant of the Mass and Father William Schambough will be the Concelebrant. Burial will follow at a later date at St. Paul Cemetery in Eunice, LA. Bryan Joseph Schambough passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the age of 39. Bryan had a special devotion to St. Joseph and the Holy Family. He served as an altar server at St. Anthony of Padua in Eunice. He is a graduate of the Class of 2000 at St. Edmund Catholic School in Eunice, LSU at Eunice, and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a degree in sports management. He worked for many years in intramural sports and youth athlete recreation in Lafayette and Acadia parish. Bryan was a kind and patient friend, brother, and son. Our family is very grateful for the many medical professionals, volunteers, and prayer intercessors who assisted in Bryan's care for diabetes and stroke recovery, including the parishioners of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton and St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette. Bryan is survived by one brother Rev. William Schambough of Lafayette, LA; one sister Karen Schambough of Eunice, LA; one uncle, Roger Schambough of Scott, LA; one aunt Hilda Degetaire of New Iberia, LA; and one nephew Gavin Miller. Bryan was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Schambough and Mary Ann Williams Schambough and aunts JoAnn Guillory and Shirley Schambough. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Edmund Catholic School Old Gymnasium Renovation fund. Share your condolences and words of comfort with the family of Bryan Schambough by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com.
