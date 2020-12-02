Burlyn Joseph Credeur, 58, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, in Lafayette. Burlyn was born on July 30, 1962, in Rayne and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He graduated from Acadiana High School and attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he obtained a bachelor's degree in finance. Burlyn worked as a restaurant manager for many years. Burlyn was an avid fisherman and enjoyed cooking and gardening. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his family and friends. Burlyn is survived by his siblings, three brothers, Darrell J. Credeur of San Jose, CA, Wilton "Joey" L. Credeur, Jr. and his wife, Crystal of Lafayette, Julius Credeur and his wife, Jill of New Orleans and one sister, Renee Credeur-Bergeron and her husband, Steven of Baton Rouge; three children, Andrew, Cole and Madison Credeur and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilton Louis Credeur, Sr. and Flaudry Mae "Flo" Faulk Credeur and a brother, Dale J. Credeur. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.