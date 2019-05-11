Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Burnell Daniel Martin. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Burnell Daniel Martin, 79, who died Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Lafayette. Fr. Gary Schexnayder will officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 2:15 p.m. A rosary will be recited Sunday evening at 6:30. Interment will be in St. Joseph II Cemetery in Rayne. Mr. Martin is survived by is wife of 53 years, Patsy Legnion Martin of Crowley; two sisters, Linda West and her husband Ray of Breaux Bridge and Joyce Meche and her husband Steven of Breaux Bridge; two grandchildren, Nadia Farque and her husband Jared of Ragley and Hailey Martin of Atlanta, GA; eight stepsiblings; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Darren P. Martin; his parents, Daniel and Lorena Martin; his stepfather, Leo Thibodeaux and one sister, Jeanne Berard. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tammy and Rico Como, Joyce Meche, C.J. and Brenda Thibodeaux, Debbie Savoie, and his sitter Suzanne for the love and care they gave to Mr. Burnell during his illness. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 11 to May 13, 2019

