A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Iota for Burney James Bobbett, 61, who was born Feb. 19, 1957 and died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at 8:20 p.m. at Jennings American Legion Hospital. Burney loved all sports and knew so much about LSU, New Orleans Saints and the Houston Astros that he was known as the sports encyclopedia to those around him. Burney wrote articles for surrounding newspapers and especially enjoyed writing about the Iota Bulldogs. Fr. Jude Thierry, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. Inurnment will follow the Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Mausoleum. Burney is survived by his mother and stepfather, Janice L. Bobbett Reed and Lowell Reed of Iota; one sister, Colleen B. Kelly and husband Tim of Houston, TX; two brothers, Gregory Bobbett and Wendell Bobbett and his wife Lisa all of Iota; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Orville James Bobbett; his maternal grandparents, Rufus and Marie LeJeune; paternal grandparents, Emmett and Livian Bobbett.

