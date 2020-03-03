Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Burton Smart II. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

The family of Mr. Burton Smart II announces his passing on Friday, February 28, 2020, at his residence in Lafayette. Survivors include his beloved wife of 64 years, Mrs. Adele Marie Petrillo Smart; his daughter, Kathryn ("Kay") Adele Smart Holley and her husband, Kevin Holley, of North Attleborough, MA; his son, Michael ("Mike") William Smart and his wife, Ellen Deshotels Smart, of San Diego, CA; and his grandchildren, Shannon Adele Holley of Fort Worth, TX, Nicholas Patrick Smart of Menlo Park, CA, Erin Kathleen Holley of North Attleborough, MA, Andrew Michael Smart, John Alexander Smart, and Lucas Anthony Smart, all of San Diego, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Burton Smart Jr. and Mrs. Eugenia Pobol Smart; his brother, Bruce Smart; and his sister, Barbara Smart Wood. Burt was born August 17, 1933 in Schenectady, NY. He was raised in Portland, ME, lived in El Paso, TX, Newport, RI, attended high school in New Rochelle, NY, and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, WV. The highlight of his youth was earning the rank of Eagle Scout and attending Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. In 1955, he earned his BA degree and married Adele at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY. He earned his MS degree in Geology from the University of Iowa in 1957. At Cornell, he joined the Army ROTC. In June 1957, he was on active duty at Fort Lee, VA. In December, he moved to New Orleans to work for Texaco as a petroleum geologist. Mr. Smart joined the Louisiana National Guard and was honorably discharged as a Captain. Texaco transferred him to Houma in 1962 and to Lafayette in 1963. In 1966, he became an independent consulting geologist, a career he enjoyed until his passing. He is a former member of the AAPG and SIPES. He was a member of the Petroleum Club. Memorial contributions can be made in Burton Smart's name to the Salvation Army He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Burton Smart Jr. and Mrs. Eugenia Pobol Smart; his brother, Bruce Smart; and his sister, Barbara Smart Wood. www.salvationarmy.org/donate. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Smart family to Dr. Fernando Alemany, to the entire staff of Hospice of Acadiana, and to Senior Helpers caregivers, especially Rose Hebert, Regina Cahee, Heather Mouton, and Angelina Hebert for their compassion and dedication. 