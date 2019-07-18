Funeral services for Byrain Wilridge, 55 will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Crowley, LA. Visitation will be held from 9am until time of service. Interment will follow at West Crowley Cemetery. Byrain Wilridge was born on October 15, 1963 to Lettie Davis Wilridge and The Late Homer Wilridge Sr. He departed this life on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Northeast Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. He retired from Lafayette Consolidated Government after twenty-one years of service.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 18 to July 20, 2019