A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at St. John Berchmans Catholic Church in Cankton for Mr. Calsey J. Doucet, 93, who passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. Msgr. Russell Harrington will officiate the ceremony. Interment will be in St. John Berchmans Cemetery. Visitation hours will be observed at Walters Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m. Mr. Doucet is survived by six children, Merlin Doucet (Diane), Carroll Doucet (Theresa), Harold Doucet (Cheryl), Floyd Doucet, Agnes Doucet Mouton (Kenneth), and Winella Doucet Arabie (Larry); his long-time companion, Isore Faul; 23 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren (one on the way); and his sister, Anna Belle Solis (Patrick). He is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Helen Hanks Doucet; his parents, Jules and Agnes Faul Doucet; his daughter, Janelle Doucet Cox; his daughter-in-law, Carolyn Doucet; one grandson, Randal Doucet; four brothers, Jessie Doucet, Cyrus Doucet, Melvin Doucet, and Marian Doucet; and two sisters, Lula Duplechin and Claradine Doucet. Calsey had an extraordinary memory, he would tell detailed stories of people and times from his past going back to when he was a small boy. He was a very honest and loyal man, a great husband, father, grandfather, companion to Ms. Isore, and friend to all. Family meant a lot to him, he especially loved the children and being surrounded by the little ones. His passing leaves a huge hole in many lives, he will be greatly missed. Pallbearers are Brian Mouton, Rawlin Duplechin, Michael Doucet, Marc Doucet, Joshua Doucet, and Brent Doucet. Honorary pallbearers are Merlin Doucet, Carroll Doucet, Harold Doucet, and Floyd Doucet. The family would like to extend special thanks to Concepts of Care, especially Brandi and Cynthia. View the obituary and sign the guestbook online at www.waltersfh.com.
