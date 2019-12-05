Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Calvin John Duhon. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 12:00 pm at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 8700 Maurice Avenue in Maurice, for Calvin John Duhon, 83, who passed away Monday, December 2nd at Lafayette General Medical Center from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Inurnment with military honors will follow in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Cemetery in Maurice. Father Andre Metrejean, Pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath, will officiate. Calvin was born November 30, 1936, in Lafayette and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He graduated from Judice High School in 1954. A proud veteran, Calvin was honorably discharged from the Louisiana National Guard in February of 1957 and honorably discharged from the United States Army in February of 1962. After his discharge, he married Audrey Mae Stoute. They began their life together in Duson and would have celebrated their 61st anniversary on December 20th. Calvin became a master carpenter in every aspect of the term and became well known for his "Finishing Carpentry" skills. He worked for Andrus Homes for many years overseeing job completion. Mid-life, Calvin and Audrey were the respected owners of CJD Builders, Inc., a residential custom home building and remodeling business in Lafayette, until they retired from the industry in 2000. Calvin was active in various home builder associations at national, state and local levels including the National Home Builders Association, LA Home Builders Association in Baton Rouge and Acadian Home Builders Association in Lafayette. He was a parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church and a former member of the Knights of Columbus Council 7275 in Lafayette. He was a wonderful provider and role model for the family he so loved. He and Audrey endlessly and tirelessly helped their family in numerous ways until the very end. Late in life, together they raised their granddaughter Adelina from a young age and were much adored by family, friends and associates. He will be deeply missed by all. Calvin is survived by his four beloved children, Janalice Watkins Duplechien, Christine Duhon, Michael Duhon, Rachel LeMaire and her husband, Mark LeMaire, all of Lafayette; two sisters, Bernida "Toot" Hebert and her husband, Elmo Hebert of Lafayette and Maudra Labbe Duhon of Duson; seven grandchildren, Christopher Watkins and his wife, Heidi Watkins, Ana'-Alicia Watkins, Calvin LeMaire, Jean-Paul LeMaire, Cole Duplechien, Sophie LeMaire and Adelina Duhon; one step-grandson, Shawn Duplechien; four great-grandchildren, Audrey, Julien, Jacques and Brynn Watkins and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Eunice Marie Guidry Duhon; a brother, Maxson Duhon and his wife, Dorothy Duhon; two sons-in-law, Troy Watkins and Kelly Duplechien; one daughter-in-law, Svetlana Duhon and two brothers-in-law, Leo Labbe and Black Duhon. The family wishes to thank the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Calvin and his family during the last year, while he was battling lung cancer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Calvin's name to the Miles Perret Center for Cancer Services at POB 80763, Lafayette, LA 70598 or 337-984-1920 or online at A Catholic Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 12:00 pm at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 8700 Maurice Avenue in Maurice, for Calvin John Duhon, 83, who passed away Monday, December 2nd at Lafayette General Medical Center from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Inurnment with military honors will follow in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Cemetery in Maurice. Father Andre Metrejean, Pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath, will officiate. Calvin was born November 30, 1936, in Lafayette and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He graduated from Judice High School in 1954. A proud veteran, Calvin was honorably discharged from the Louisiana National Guard in February of 1957 and honorably discharged from the United States Army in February of 1962. After his discharge, he married Audrey Mae Stoute. They began their life together in Duson and would have celebrated their 61st anniversary on December 20th. Calvin became a master carpenter in every aspect of the term and became well known for his "Finishing Carpentry" skills. He worked for Andrus Homes for many years overseeing job completion. Mid-life, Calvin and Audrey were the respected owners of CJD Builders, Inc., a residential custom home building and remodeling business in Lafayette, until they retired from the industry in 2000. Calvin was active in various home builder associations at national, state and local levels including the National Home Builders Association, LA Home Builders Association in Baton Rouge and Acadian Home Builders Association in Lafayette. He was a parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church and a former member of the Knights of Columbus Council 7275 in Lafayette. He was a wonderful provider and role model for the family he so loved. He and Audrey endlessly and tirelessly helped their family in numerous ways until the very end. Late in life, together they raised their granddaughter Adelina from a young age and were much adored by family, friends and associates. He will be deeply missed by all. Calvin is survived by his four beloved children, Janalice Watkins Duplechien, Christine Duhon, Michael Duhon, Rachel LeMaire and her husband, Mark LeMaire, all of Lafayette; two sisters, Bernida "Toot" Hebert and her husband, Elmo Hebert of Lafayette and Maudra Labbe Duhon of Duson; seven grandchildren, Christopher Watkins and his wife, Heidi Watkins, Ana'-Alicia Watkins, Calvin LeMaire, Jean-Paul LeMaire, Cole Duplechien, Sophie LeMaire and Adelina Duhon; one step-grandson, Shawn Duplechien; four great-grandchildren, Audrey, Julien, Jacques and Brynn Watkins and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Eunice Marie Guidry Duhon; a brother, Maxson Duhon and his wife, Dorothy Duhon; two sons-in-law, Troy Watkins and Kelly Duplechien; one daughter-in-law, Svetlana Duhon and two brothers-in-law, Leo Labbe and Black Duhon. The family wishes to thank the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Calvin and his family during the last year, while he was battling lung cancer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Calvin's name to the Miles Perret Center for Cancer Services at POB 80763, Lafayette, LA 70598 or 337-984-1920 or online at www.milesperret.org or memorial Masses may be offered in Calvin's name at the church of your choice. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close