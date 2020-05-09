Camila Ann Satchell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Camila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Private graveside services will be held for Camila Ann Satchell, 67, who died Friday, May 8, 2020 at 7:46 a.m. surrounded by her loving family. Deacon Joshua LeBlanc will officiate for the graveside services. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Camila is survived by her husband of 42 years, James Satchell of Crowley; one daughter, Jacqueline Satchell of Crowley; two sons, Christopher Leleux of Crowley and Michael Satchell of Crowley; three sisters, Juanita Broussard of Egan, Marilyn Venable of Zachary, Sharon Bertrand of Rayne; one brother, Joseph Ernest Andrepont, II of Zachary; eight grandchildren, Taylor Satchell, Logan Trahan, Logan Leleux, Mallarie Leleux, Khloe Fontenot, Alexander Satchell, Jayse Satchell and Levi Leleux. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Aucoin; her father, Ernest Joseph Andrepont. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved