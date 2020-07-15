A Memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church for Camile "Jim" Broussard, 82, who passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph in Lafayette. Reverend Mark Miley, Pastor of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, will serve as celebrant and will conduct the funeral services. Inurnment will take place in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Kaplan, Louisiana. Jim was born in Vermilion Parish on March 15, 1938. He graduated from Kaplan High School in 1956, and from SLI (now UL-L) in 1960, with a degree in Communications. Jim had a lifelong love for learning. He earned graduate degrees from Catholic University in Washington, D.C., L.S.U., the U.S. Public Hospital in Baltimore, MD and Los Angeles College. Jim began his career in education, teaching at Goretti High School in Lake Arthur, LA for six years, Mire Elementary for one year and Cathedral High School in Lafayette, LA for five years. Following this, Jim was a librarian at Southeastern University in Hammond, LA for five years. This led to an interest in Medical Records, and Jim moved to San Francisco, CA, where he worked at the U.S. Public Hospital. Jim then moved to Los Angeles, CA, where he worked in the Kaiser Hospital Medical Record Department. Jim's work in Medical Records led to his becoming a Registered Nurse. He worked in Honolulu, HA for one year, then returned to Los Angeles, where he worked at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for ten years prior to his retirement. Jim resided in Los Angeles and Long Beach, CA, and in 2005 moved to Lafayette, LA. Of all his careers, Jim was happiest being a nurse. Jim loved to travel and saw many countries in the world, including England, France, Ireland, Italy, Puerto Rico, Austria, Amsterdam, Switzerland, Mexico and India. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in Charleston, SC from 1963-1966. He was a member of the Newman Club at SLI and maintained close friendships with fellow members for many years. Jim was loved by all and will be remembered as a person who cared deeply about his family and friends, co-workers and students. Jim is survived by three brothers, Mahlan Broussard (Lois) of Buna, TX, Manuel Broussard (Barbara) of Lacombe, LA, and John Edward Broussard of Kountze, TX and one sister, Martha Bueker (Cord) of Lafayette, LA. He is also survived by nieces, Christine Broussard, and Courtney Bueker Albritton; nephews, David Edward Broussard, Don Eric Broussard and Cord David Bueker, Jr.; great-nephews Alex Broussard, Andrew Albritton, and William Sutherland; and great-nieces, Allison Broussard and Blaire Albritton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mayo and Sophie Broussard, of Kaplan, LA and one brother, Gilroy Broussard and his wife, Lorene, of Port Neches, TX. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home – Bertrand from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Friday, July 17, 2020. A Rosary will be recited in the funeral home on Friday at 10:30 am by Deacon Scotty Baudoin of Holy Cross Catholic Church. The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and The Carpenter House Hospice for providing such loving care. In lieu of flowers, personal contributions can be made, in Jim's name, to Missionaries of Charity for Calcutta, 335 East 145th Street, Bronx, NY 10451. Personal condolences may be sent to the Broussard family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
