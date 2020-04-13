Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Captain Jerry Farmer. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Farmer, 74, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his residence in Lafayette. Jerry was born April 7, 1946, in Harlan, Kentucky and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. A proud veteran, Jerry served his country in the U.S. Army for two tours during the Vietnam War. After his time in the service, Jerry came to Louisiana and worked in the maritime industry, initially on a shrimping boat. A hard worker, Jerry loved the water and eventually worked his way up to captain of an ocean freighter. As Captain, he travelled the global seas and often sent things to his mother from all over the world. Affectionately referred to by his sister Sue as "my hero", Jerry retired with over 15 years as a Captain. Jerry is survived by eight siblings, Wanda Drayton, of OH, Judy Bachtel, of NC, Bonnie Louman, of FL, Sue Smith, also of OH, Norman Smith, also of FL, his twin brother and sister, Marvin and Marilyn Smith, also of OH and Charlotte Thaxton, also of FL; his long-time "like a son" and friend, Travis Menard, of Lafayette as well as numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Shelby Conchen; his mother and stepfather, Gladys Farmer Smith and Eugene Smith and two brothers, Howard and Nolan Smith. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at Jerry Farmer, 74, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his residence in Lafayette. Jerry was born April 7, 1946, in Harlan, Kentucky and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. A proud veteran, Jerry served his country in the U.S. Army for two tours during the Vietnam War. After his time in the service, Jerry came to Louisiana and worked in the maritime industry, initially on a shrimping boat. A hard worker, Jerry loved the water and eventually worked his way up to captain of an ocean freighter. As Captain, he travelled the global seas and often sent things to his mother from all over the world. Affectionately referred to by his sister Sue as "my hero", Jerry retired with over 15 years as a Captain. Jerry is survived by eight siblings, Wanda Drayton, of OH, Judy Bachtel, of NC, Bonnie Louman, of FL, Sue Smith, also of OH, Norman Smith, also of FL, his twin brother and sister, Marvin and Marilyn Smith, also of OH and Charlotte Thaxton, also of FL; his long-time "like a son" and friend, Travis Menard, of Lafayette as well as numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Shelby Conchen; his mother and stepfather, Gladys Farmer Smith and Eugene Smith and two brothers, Howard and Nolan Smith. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close