Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille on Thursday, October 31, 2019, for Mrs. Carita Stromer Lemoine, 72, who died on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center while surrounded by her loving family. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 10:00 AM until the time of the service, with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00 AM. Entombment will be held following the service at Calvary Cemetery. Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include her daughter, Carrie Lemoine of Lafayette; her son, Aaron Lemoine and his wife Terry Lemoine of Boerne, TX; sister, Carol Stromer Chappuis and her husband Vincent Chappuis Jr.; her brother, Malcolm Stromer and his wife Joan Lemoine Stromer; her devoted father and mother in-law, Mr. Herbert and Elaine Lemoine. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Mr. Herbert Lemoine II; her parents, Mr. Conrad Stromer and Mrs. Marguerite LaPorte Stromer. Upon graduating from Northside High School, Carita would marry the love of her life, Mr. Herbert Lemoine II. She was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother and sister who found joy in caring for others. She was blessed with a generous heart and she enjoyed the simple things in life. Some of her hobbies were spending time with family and shopping garage sales with her friends as well as going to the casino with her supportive husband. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Upholding the honor of pallbearers will be, Aaron Lemoine, Carrie Lemoine, Malcolm Stromer, Michael Lemoine, Larry Theriot and Kirk Hebert. Honorary Pallbearers will be Daniel Lemoine.

