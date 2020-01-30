Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl David Richard. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services celebrating the life of Carl David Richard will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Family Life Church, 2223 Dulles Drive Lafayette, LA. Services will begin at 11:00 A.M. Carl David Richard, 53, went to his eternal home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was a native Iota, LA. He was always life of the party. Carl loved crabbing and fishing. He was an excellent father but an even better grandfather. Carl enjoyed a good cup of coffee, western movies and eating a good plate of food. Most of all he loved playing cars with his grandson Laike. Carl was born to Ernest Richard and Ramona Lejeune. He is survived by his two sons Joshua and Stephen Richard of Lafayette; two daughters Billie Lyons and husband Casey Lyons of Lafayette and Dana Leblanc of Lafayette; ex-wife Lynn Leblanc; six grandchildren Laike, Ella, Blake, Bailey, Aubrey and Jersii; father Ernest Richard and step mother Roberta Kaye's of Oklahoma; mother Aleathea Richard of Iota, LA; two brothers Kirk Richard and wife Lori of Iota, LA and Bill Jones and wife Viola of Oklahoma three sisters Nancy Ritter Iota, LA, Erika Averette and husband Thomas Averette of Rayne, LA and Sabrina Fontenot and husband Jacob Fontenot of Jonesboro, LA. Carl also leaves a legacy of love with many nieces and nephews. Carl is preceded in death by his mother Romona Lejeune; maternal grandparents Willow and Adele Lejeune; paternal grandparents Roland and Matilda Richard.

