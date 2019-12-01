Memorial services will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Carl Douglas "Doug" Stover, Jr., age 69, who passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his residence in Carencro. Musical selection will be provided by A.J. & The Bad Cats, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel. Called "Pop" by his daughter, Doug was an intelligent, yet eccentric man. He was born in Japan and grew up in Florida. A veteran of the military, Doug proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After his time spent in the army, he lived in North Carolina and then moved to Carencro, Louisiana where he resided until his death. While in Carencro he worked as a carpenter before attending Nursing school at LSUE. He became a RN and worked in many local hospitals. He was gifted in his career of choice and positively affected many lives in hospitals as well as strangers that he encountered. Doug had an artistic and creative nature. He enjoyed drawing, playing the guitar and harmonica, carving sculptures from wood and avocado pits. He traveled extensively, had a combination sailboat, sculling boat, rowboat, and he was a motorcycle enthusiast before being run over by an eighteen-wheeler truck. He also invested in rental property and was quite frugal with money. Doug's life was an incredible tale of heartache and survival and of overcoming obstacles. Despite this he made a wonderful life for he and his daughter, while also being a doting brother. He was kind and caring, but also distrustful which proved to be a negative combination and affected many relationships with people. His knowledge base was vast and varied and he was never shy about sharing his opinion. Survivors include one daughter, Elizabeth Trahan and her husband, Daniel, of Breaux Bridge; two grandchildren, Chloe and Anna Trahan; four sisters, Donna Preston of Springfield, TN, Linda Clineman of Clemmons, NC, Marion Reis and her husband, Martin, of Leland, NC and Maraline Jensen of Bolton, NC; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Stover, Sr. and Eleanor Stover. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. The family requests that friends and relatives in attendance share their stories and memories in the form of a written letter, verbally, or as a eulogy during the service. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019