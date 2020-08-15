Carl Louis Mistric, age 88, a native of Opelousas, Louisiana, and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A memorial service will immediately follow at noon. Carl was born on August 19, 1931, the second of five children to Carlton and Gladys Mistric. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Battalio, on June 28, 1952. Carl L. Mistric P.R.L.S. performed surveying services for 19 years before founding C. Mistric Surveyor's, Inc. in 1970. Prior to operating his own businesses, of which include C. Mistric Surveyor's Inc., Surveying Services, and Spectrum Measuring, he supervised for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and various engineering firms for 15 years. Carl supervised field parties doing precise control surveys to establish the network of Coast and Geodetic Monuments throughout the state of Louisiana. He received the 2006-2007 Surveyor's Excellence Award from the Louisiana Society of Professional Surveyors for his diligent efforts to enhance the Surveying industry. He was one of the original Charter members of the Society and played a key role in its establishment. In April 2011, the Society honored Carl as a founding member with 50 years of dedication, loyalty and untiring service to the Louisiana Society of Professional Surveyors. He was a United States Navy Veteran and served on the USS Helena during the Korean War. During his time in Korea, he was awarded the Navy Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the ROK War Service Medal, and the Navy Surface Warfare Enlisted Badge. Carl is preceded in death by parents Carlton and Gladys Mistric and sisters Ruth Newland and Gladys "Bopeep" Mistric. Carl is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Mary Ann Battalio Mistric, his sons Russel Mistric and wife, Mona, and Cory Mistric; and daughters Julie Lang and husband, Kent, Kathy Gunby, and Jo Ann Casso and fiancé Lonnie Brewer. He is also survived by his sister, Gloria Lastrapes, and brother James "Buster" Mistric and his wife Sandra, grandchildren Melinda West and husband Robert, Josh Gunby and fiancé, Paige, Kevin Mistric and wife Jackie, Allison Sprouse and husband Johnathon, Cory Paul Mistric, II and wife Jana, Travis Gunby, Casey Mistric and wife Silke, Rustin Mistric and wife Erin, Lawrence Casso and wife Rachel, and Kristin Rabalais and husband Dwayne, and his great-grandchildren Kyle, Brandon, Christopher, Collin, Evie, Jackson, Carrington, Hudson, Liam, Ella, Dylan, Kennedy, Colton, Gabriel, Caydence, Katelyn, Olivia, and Luca. Carl was a very loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and cherished every moment he was given. His life inspired and established the foundation of his family. He was an excellent role model, a hardworking family man, and a force to be reckoned with.

