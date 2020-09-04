Carla Sue Halstead Berggren Carr, beloved daughter, sister, and mother, passed away August 29, 2020 at the age of 50 after a ten-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Carla was born August 31, 1969 in Weirton, WV. She graduated from L.W. Higgins High School in Marrero, LA and from the University of New Orleans where she obtained a Bachelor's degree in political science and French. Carla was a long-time member of the Pink Ribbon Divas, a support group for breast cancer survivors, and worked at the Breast Center of Acadiana. After her diagnosis, she was active in the local and national breast cancer communities.Carla is survived by her children: Bailey Berggren VanVleet (Jared), Zebediah Berggren, Noah Carr, and Levi Carr; parents Marie Stinson and Ronald Halstead, Sr. (Kristine Lackovich). She is also survived by her brother, Ronald Halstead, II (Bonnie), nephew, Grant, granddaughter, Everly, half-sibling, Ezra Halstead, and step-sisters, Michelle Stinson (Reagan, Logan, and Lucy) and Ashley Lackovich; former husbands Terry Berggren and James Carr. She was preceded in death by her niece, Katherine Halstead. Carla's life will be celebrated privately by family and friends Saturday, September 5, 2020. Carla's wishes were to be cremated. In leu of flowers, please make a donation in Carla's memory to metavivor.org.
Carla loved big and will be missed by many friends. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com.