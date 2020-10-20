Carmen C. Searles, 93, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at her residence in Lafayette. Carmen was born on May 30, 1927 in Port Huron, Michigan and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She graduated from Alice High School and attended Southeastern State Teachers University in Durant, Oklahoma, where she obtained a Master's Degree in Education. Carmen worked for the Lafayette Parish School Board Vocational Center where she taught Adult Education. She loved traveling, visiting her friends across the country and spending time with her family. Carmen is survived by her sister, Christina Cantu Gonzalez of Arlington, TX; her eldest daughter, Carolyn Sue Searles Leonpacher and her husband, Norman K. Leonpacher of Niceville, FL; her youngest daughter, Mary Louise Searles Richard of Lafayette, LA; her grandson, Bryan Lee Searles, III, whom she raised from infancy; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 41 years, Bryan Lee Searles, Sr.; her son Bryan Lee Searles, Jr.; her parents, Santos and Maria Cauldron Cantu and a sister, Carolina Cantu Trevino. The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana, Gail Stone and Gayle Montet of Right-At-Home for making her final days comfortable. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carmen's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
