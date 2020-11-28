Carmilite "Camille" Hebert, 95, of Port Arthur, TX passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur, Texas. Camille was the daughter of Marie and Honore Prados, Sr. of Loreauville, LA. She was a resident of Port Arthur since 1945. Camille was a devout Catholic and prayed the rosary daily. She belonged to St. Joseph Catholic Church's Altar Society in Port Arthur, Texas and over 25 years as a Hospitality volunteer. She was an avid fisherman, a pro at throwing a casting net to catch shrimp, and at 93 years old, sitting in her wheelchair, she caught the biggest fish, a 9-pound drum, while on an outing with her nursing home friends. Camille enjoyed camping, travel, and cooking, and was known for making the best stuffed crabs. Camille was a wonderful sister, friend, and aunt, and she and Uncle Joe happily welcomed guest into their home. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those whom she touched with her beautiful spirit. She is survived by her sisters Lucie Watterson of Port Arthur, and Beatrice (Alvin) Prosper of Lafayette, LA, brother, Russell (Lucy) Prados of Kaplan, LA, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joseph "Captain Joe" Hebert, her brothers, Honore Prados, Jr., Bernie Prados, and sister, Eliza "ZeZe" Segura. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 beginning at 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM at David Funeral Home in Loreauville, LA, with a rosary to be recited at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. A funeral service will follow at the David Funeral Home at 3:00 PM. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Loreauville, LA. The family would like to thank everyone at Oak Grove Nursing Home for taking great care of Camille during her stay there. Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear facemask or coverings and practice social distancing. To send a flower arrangement to the family of Carmilite "Camille" Hebert, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store. David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 116 S. Main St., 337-369-6336 and Clayton-Thompson Funeral Home of Groves, TX are in charge of arrangements.

